You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH JV firm says no increase in offer price for M1 shares; extends offer closing date

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 8:27 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

yq-logocoll-28122018_2x.jpg
Keppel and SPH are making the voluntary general offer for the remaining M1 shares that they do not own via joint venture company Konnectivity, which is majority owned by Keppel.
PHOTO: ST FILE, AFP

KEPPEL Corp and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) joint venture (JV) company, Konnectivity, has announced that there will be no increase in its offer price of S$2.06 per M1 share they do not already own, and extended the closing date of its offer by at least two weeks. 

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday morning, the JV company which is majority owned by Keppel, said it does not intend to increase the offer price "under any circumstances whatsoever". 

It added that the closing date for the offer has been extended from 5.30pm on Feb 4 to Feb 18, or a later date that may be announced.   

As at market close on Jan 21, the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Konnectivity and its concert parties amount to about 318 million shares, representing about 34.4 per cent of the total number of shares in M1.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Monday, CLSA Singapore noted that the offer Keppel and SPH are making for M1 is "fair and reasonable and not prejudicial to the interests of shareholders as a whole".

"Accordingly, we advise the recommending directors to recommend that shareholders accept the offer, unless shareholders are able to obtain a price higher than the offer price on the open market, taking into account all brokerage commissions or transactions costs in connection with open market transactions," said the independent financial adviser to the independent directors of M1.

The offer price represents a 36 per cent premium over the lowest closing price of S$1.52 over the 52-week period before the last trading date prior to the offer, and a 25 per cent premium over equity research analysts' average target price of S$1.644.

M1 shares ended unchanged at S$2.07 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Buy-out offer for DeClout to close on Feb 18

Vibrant fights JV partner's claims that unit made illegal advances

AFP to cut 95 jobs, scaling back initial 125 target

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

BT_20190122_PBUDGETSMES22_3674655.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening