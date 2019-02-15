Keppel-SPH offer for M1 turns unconditional, offer period extended till March 4

KEPPEL Corporation's and Singapore Press Holdings' joint offer for telco M1 has turned unconditional after acceptances and shares owned by the offer vehicle crossed the 50 per cent mark of the company's maximum potential share capital.

As at 5pm on Feb 15, the shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and the valid acceptances of the offer amounted to 707 million shares, representing 76.35 per cent of the total number of shares and 75.52 per cent of the maximum potential issued share capital of M1.

The period for accepting the S$2.06-a-share offer will now be extended till 5.30pm on March 4.