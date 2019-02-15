You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel-SPH offer for M1 turns unconditional, offer period extended till March 4

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 11:18 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

KEPPEL Corporation's and Singapore Press Holdings' joint offer for telco M1 has turned unconditional after acceptances and shares owned by the offer vehicle crossed the 50 per cent mark of the company's maximum potential share capital.

As at 5pm on Feb 15, the shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and the valid acceptances of the offer amounted to 707 million shares, representing 76.35 per cent of the total number of shares and 75.52 per cent of the maximum potential issued share capital of M1.

The period for accepting the S$2.06-a-share offer will now be extended till 5.30pm on March 4.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Metal Component Engineering to acquire 51% of Asiafame Group for S$8.4m

DeClout inks agreement to sell 36.3m Procurri shares for S$12m

Challenger Technologies Q4 net profit down 2% to S$5.7m

Offer price for Courts Asia 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

Hyflux replies to Sias letter ahead of scheme announcement

M&C sinks into red with Q4 net loss of £5m, cuts dividend

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BP_Singtel_150219_25.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_150219_44.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

BP_SGmanufacturing_150219_45.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

sg3.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux6iyaw8lhcswa195s.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS downgrade StarHub to 'sell' and 'hold' respectively, RHB maintains 'neutral'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening