You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel to acquire commercial tower in Beijing for 555 million yuan

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 7:00 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

KEPPEL Land China will acquire a completed commercial property in Haidian District, Beijing, for an aggregate cash consideration of 555 million yuan (S$111 million).

The property is owned by Beijing Chang Sheng Business Consulting Co, and Keppel Land China has agreed with A Li Yun Shan (Beijing) Business Consulting Co to purchase the full equity interest in the building owner.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

The property is located in the Greater Wuluju Area of Haidian District which is China's first information technology base and home to Zhongguancun, widely known as China’s Silicon Valley, Keppel Corp said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Also located in the vicinity are the headquarters of the China State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs and China National Space Administration, and top universities such as Renmin University of China, Beijing Foreign Studies University and Beijing Jiaotong University.

The property comprises nine storeys of office space covering 8,532 sq m of gross floor area, two storeys of retail space (2,104 sq m of gross floor area) and 23 car park lots (992 sq m of gross floor area).

As at September 2018, it was about 97 per cent occupied, Keppel Corp said.

Ben Lee, president of Keppel Land China, said: “The acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our commercial portfolio in China, with a focus on first-tier cities. We are confident that this strategically located property will meet the rising demand for prime office and retail space in Beijing.

“Securing the project is opportune considering that it is a completed asset enjoying almost full occupancy and in a city where supply for quality commercial developments is limited.”

Companies & Markets

Maybank gives Hyflux more time to execute agreement for Tuaspring

Raffles Education rejects Oei Hong Leong's request for EGM

China Medical (International) Group names new CEO

ESR-Reit inks new property management agreements with property manager

Leadership changes at HG Metal Manufacturing, Travelite Holdings

Hot stock: Creative Technology shares gain 9.5% to close the year out at S$3.79

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
3 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
4 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
5 SBS Transit CEO resigns for 'personal reasons'
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73fktq6qlaf147zsvitf_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

doc73fjf68e6h0c4qduo65_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening