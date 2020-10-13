You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Floatel forbearance pact extended

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 9:00 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE logistics and data centre arm of Keppel Corp is divesting its 24.01 per cent equity interest in Thailand-listed Business Online Public Company Limited (BOL) for about 827.6 million baht (S$36 million) in cash.

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation will sell a 20 per cent stake to CTOS Holdings Sdn Bhd and the other 4.01 per cent stake to Min Intanate. The latter is a director of BOL, according to the Thai company's website.

The consideration took into account the historical volume-weighted average prices of BOL shares, said Keppel in a bourse filing on Monday after market close.

The conglomerate added that the market value represented by the shares sold was about 1.2 billion baht as at Oct 9.

Bangkok-based BOL provides business verification support services, such as company information research and business analysis, according to Bloomberg.

SEE ALSO

UOB to issue A$500m of senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2023

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The divestment is in line with Keppel's Vision 2030 and plans to monetise non-core assets and seek new growth opportunities.

The stake sale is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of this year.

Separately, creditors of Floatel International, an associate company of Keppel, have again extended their forbearance agreement, as well as amended it to cover nearly US$22.8 million in bond coupon payments that are coming due.

The forbearance agreement between Floatel and an ad-hoc committee (AHC) of holders of its US$400 million senior secured, first-lien 9 per cent bonds has now been extended to Oct 31, from Oct 15.

The AHC holds more than 56 per cent of the Oslo-listed bonds' outstanding amount. Aside from the first-lien bonds, Floatel also has US$75 million in second-lien 12.75 per cent bonds and is the borrower under a US$150 million term loan and US$100 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities with a syndicate of bank lenders.

Under the first-lien and second-lien bonds, Floatel is due to make coupon payments totalling close to US$22.8 million, which the company will not make at the present time, it said on Monday.

Signed in April, the forbearance agreement has been extended numerous times.

Floatel remains in negotiations with its key stakeholders, including all lenders under the credit facilities and the AHC, it noted on Monday.

The offshore accommodation provider added that the vessels that are on charter continue to operate as normal and it is business as usual for the group's operations.

Keppel shares gained S$0.06 or 1.3 per cent to close at S$4.55 on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 08:48 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

UPDATED 7 min ago
Oct 13, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: sources

[WASHINGTON] The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent...

Oct 13, 2020 08:21 AM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank Vision Fund preparing blank cheque acquisition company: source

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund is preparing to launch a blank cheque acquisition company and will outline...

Oct 13, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, where high-tech shares led the...

Oct 13, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan manufacturers struggle to shake gloom in Oct: Reuters Tankan

[TOKYO] The pessimism hanging over Japan's manufacturers lifted slightly in October, suggesting businesses were...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Some insurers reviewing products to facilitate stepped border reopenings

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for