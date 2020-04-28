Keppel T&T pares stake in Keppel DC Reit for S$2.42 per unit

KEPPEL DC Reit's sponsor Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) has agreed to sell 38 million units in the data-centre real estate investment trust, representing a 2.33 per cent stake, for S$2.42 apiece.

The Keppel Corp subsidiary on Monday inked a sale-and-purchase agreement with Credit Suisse (Singapore) as the placement agent. Credit Suisse will procure the purchase of or, failing which, will purchase the sale units.

Post-transaction, Keppel T&T will continue to be the single largest unitholder of the real estate investment trust with a 20.58 per cent stake, Keppel Corp said on Tuesday morning.

The total cash consideration is about S$92 million, before deducting the underwriting and selling commission and other estimated fees and expenses incurred.

The stake sale is in line with the Keppel group's capital recycling strategy, allowing Keppel T&T to realise profits that can be redeployed to capture new opportunities, the conglomerate said.

The sale price of S$2.42 per unit was arrived at after taking into account Keppel DC Reit's last transacted price of S$2.52 per unit on the Singapore Exchange as at April 27, and the volume-weighted average price of S$2.4979 apiece for the full market day on April 27.

The book value and net tangible asset value per sale unit were both S$1.14 as at Dec 31, 2019.

The sale is expected to complete on April 30, 2020. Upon completion, Keppel Corp's indirect interest in Keppel DC Reit will decrease to 20.93 per cent (about 341.8 million units), from 23.26 per cent (about 379.8 million units).

Keppel Corp said the gain on disposal is estimated at S$46 million, based on the sale price of S$2.42 per unit.

Shares of Keppel Corp closed at S$5.81 on Monday, up S$0.12 or 2.1 per cent, while units in Keppel DC Reit finished at S$2.52, up S$0.10 or 4.1 per cent.