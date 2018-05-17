You are here
Keppel unit selling 5 rigs to Borr Drilling for US$745m
It has signed a master agreement for the sale at an average of US$149 million per rig excluding any down payments made by the original owners
Singapore
KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has sealed a deal to sell five jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling for around US$745 million.
The price, which works out to US$149 million per rig, excludes any down payments made by the original owners.
The Business Times
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg