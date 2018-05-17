You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel unit selling 5 rigs to Borr Drilling for US$745m

It has signed a master agreement for the sale at an average of US$149 million per rig excluding any down payments made by the original owners
Thu, May 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

Singapore

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has sealed a deal to sell five jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling for around US$745 million.

The price, which works out to US$149 million per rig, excludes any down payments made by the original owners.

The Business Times

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

BT_20180517_NEWPARLIA_3439478.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Moderate-growth forecast not cause for worry: PM

BT_20180517_ANWAR2_3439542.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir on Saturday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening