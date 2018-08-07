You are here
Keppel unit to set up Australian property fund
The join venture with Vicinity Centres will be Keppel Capital's first retail-focused real estate fund
Singapore
KEPPEL Corporation, through its asset management arm Keppel Capital Holdings, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Australian-listed retail property group Vicinity Centres to establish a new private fund which will invest an initial A$1 billion (S$1.01 billion)
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg