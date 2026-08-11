Keppel unit’s telco subsea cable network receives facilities-based operator licence from IMDA

This will allow it to own, operate and maintain telecommunications infrastructure in Singapore

Keppel intends to mobilise third-party capital via its private infrastructure fund to support the Kruger Cable System development. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] A wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel’s connectivity division – Keppel Kruger Holdings (KKH) – has been granted a facilities-based operator (FBO) licence by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

This will allow the unit to own, operate and maintain telecommunications infrastructure in Singapore and to provide telecommunications services in connection with the Kruger Cable System.

FBOs are operators intending to deploy any form of telco network, systems and facilities to offer telco switching and/or telecommunication services to other licensed telco operators, business, and/or consumers.

A statement on Tuesday (Aug 11) from the asset manager said the Kruger Cable System is expected to connect Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India and Oman (Salalah), with branches across South Asia.

The Kruger Cable System is an international subsea fibre-optic telco communication network developed by Keppel. It will land on the western side of Singapore at Tuas, using the same beach manhole as the company’s Bifrost Cable System.

Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of Keppel’s connectivity division, said: “Following the full commercialisation of Bifrost earlier this year, the Kruger Cable System furthers Keppel’s subsea networks strategy, at a time when AI is driving unprecedented demand for high capacity, resilient international connectivity.”

The asset manager intends to mobilise third-party capital through its private infrastructure fund to support the development of the Kruger Cable system.

“The cable system is currently under evaluation with prospective investors, with an investment decision expected by the end of 2026,” the statement noted.

Shares of Keppel ended 0.9 per cent or S$0.10 lower at S$11.08 on Tuesday before the news.