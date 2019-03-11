Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

THE independent financial adviser for Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (T&T) has found a buyout offer by Keppel Corp to be "fair and reasonable".

Rothschild & Co has recommended that Keppel T&T shareholders vote in favour of the scheme at the scheme meeting or sell their scheme shares in the open market if they are able to obtain a price higher than the scheme consideration. The meeting will convene on April 2, 2019, 3pm.

The scheme consideration will be at S$1.91 in cash for each scheme share and exceeds the highest closing price of Keppel T&T shares since Sept 29, 2008, said the scheme document filed with the Singapore Exchange. If not approved, Keppel T&T shares will continue to trade on the SGX-ST. Shares for Keppel T&T last closed at S$1.88 apiece on March 8.

Similarly, Keppel T&T’s independent directors have also recommended shareholders “vote in favour” of the scheme at the scheme meeting.

Through the scheme, Keppel T&T will be privatised, allowing it more flexibility to allocate resources and capital in a “more efficient manner” without reporting requirements and compliance costs associated with the maintenance of its listed status. It also looks to streamline the corporate structure of Keppel and its subsidiaries.

In addition, the move will allow Keppel greater control and flexibility in granting Keppel T&T full access to its network and resources as it grows its data centre and urban logistics businesses.

Currently, Keppel owns 79.09 per cent of shares in Keppel T&T, which owns 19.3 per cent of telco M1. Shareholders cautious of the prospects of M1 in the face of heightened competition will obtain a “clean cash exit” from the Keppel T&T if the scheme becomes effective.

Hence, shareholders who wish to realise their investment in cash may do so at a “premium to prevailing market prices” prior to the joint announcement date and without incurring brokerage fees, said the scheme document.

Looking ahead, Keppel said it intends to work with Keppel T&T’s management team to identify, develop and execute appropriate transformation strategies which, if successfully implemented, may enable Keppel T&T to better utilise its resources in achieving a different growth trajectory and profit performance.

Until a decision is made regarding this transformation, there is no intention to introduce any major changes to the business or operations of any group company, redeploy Keppel T&T’s fixed assets or attrition, other than in the ordinary course of business.

"However, Keppel retains the flexibility to consider, at any time, any options in relation to any group company which may present themselves and which it may regard to be in the interest of Keppel," the document added.