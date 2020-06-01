You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel's Floatel associate to conduct independent review of business plan

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 9:08 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

KEPPEL Corporation on Monday said that associate company Floatel International will conduct an independent review of its business plan, which may include a review and update of the assumptions used in the impairment assessment of its vessels.

The move comes after major Floatel competitor Prosafe adopted different assumptions that resulted in a US$810.5 million impairment to the book value of its vessels. This was following a reassessment of the market outlook and assumptions used in calculating its vessels' valuation-in-use (VIU), disclosed in Prosafe's first-quarter results released on May 26.

Prosafe's assumptions were "significantly different" from Floatel's assumptions, which led to the company recognising an impairment of US$30.3 million to the book value of its vessels.

Floatel had based the calculation of its vessels' VIU on a long-term forecast until the end of each vessel's useful life. It also made certain assumptions in respect of the charter rates, utilisation, operating expenses, capital expenditures and discount rate of its vessels.

In light of Prosafe's first-quarter results, Keppel requested Floatel to perform the independent review of the assumptions used in conducting its impairment assessment, with a focus on the reasonableness of market outlook assumptions and the parameters used in the valuation of its vessels.  

SEE ALSO

Keppel prices US$300m 5-year notes at 2.459%

Keppel previously disclosed on Feb 23 that no further impairment was required on the carrying value of its investments in Floatel, which amounted to around S$477 million as at Dec 31, 2019.

This amount had taken into account the company's S$51 million share of loss in Floatel, including the impairment losses recognised by Floatel on its vessels, as well as a fair-value loss of around S$11 million regarding Keppel's investment in Floatel preference shares.

FELS Offshore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel's Offshore & Marine unit, owns a 49.92 per cent stake in Floatel.

Keppel shares closed at S$5.91 on Friday, down S$0.06 or 1 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Lippo Karawaci initiates restructuring of rental support to First Reit

New fronts for mediation as preferred form of dispute resolution amid Covid-19

IndoAgri directors who recommended lowball privatisation offer to seek re-election at AGM

Temasek sold off NOL, so why save PIL?

Ho Bee bolsters recurring income shield

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Lippo Karawaci initiates restructuring of rental support to First Reit

INDONESIAN real estate developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk is initiating a restructuring of the "significant" rental...

Jun 1, 2020 09:01 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong Exchange plans suite of new exchange-traded products

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's stock exchange is looking at introducing a suite of new exchange-traded products (ETPs)...

Jun 1, 2020 08:58 AM
Transport

Delta, union working to avoid furloughs of 2,300 pilots

[BENGALURU] Delta Air Lines Inc and its pilots union said on Sunday they are working to avoid furloughs of roughly 2...

Jun 1, 2020 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

[SYDNEY] Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to...

Jun 1, 2020 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's May factory activity contracts at fastest rate since 2009: PMI

[SEOUL] South Korea's manufacturing activity shrank at the sharpest pace in more than a decade in May, as worldwide...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.