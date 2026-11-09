Keppel’s real AI story isn’t the humanoid robot

Keppel’s agentic AI that picks data centre sites and spots breakdowns is already paying its way

Keppel’s humanoid robot Ken shares the stage with chief digital officer and CEO for connectivity Manjot Singh Mann (centre) and CEO for real estate Louis Lim. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] When Keppel trots its embodied artificial intelligence robots into the room, it feels like stepping into a futuristic movie set.

Ken the humanoid greets visitors by name, while a robot dog called Sentry sweeps the room and flags something odd, right on cue. The cameras love it.

Ken is being trained to flip high-voltage switches at the Senoko waste-to-energy plant. Sniff, another robot dog, is meant to crawl into incinerators and test the air for toxic gas.