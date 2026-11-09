Keppel’s real AI story isn’t the humanoid robot
Keppel’s agentic AI that picks data centre sites and spots breakdowns is already paying its way
- Keppel’s humanoid robot Ken shares the stage with chief digital officer and CEO for connectivity Manjot Singh Mann (centre) and CEO for real estate Louis Lim. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] When Keppel trots its embodied artificial intelligence robots into the room, it feels like stepping into a futuristic movie set.
Ken the humanoid greets visitors by name, while a robot dog called Sentry sweeps the room and flags something odd, right on cue. The cameras love it.
Ken is being trained to flip high-voltage switches at the Senoko waste-to-energy plant. Sniff, another robot dog, is meant to crawl into incinerators and test the air for toxic gas.