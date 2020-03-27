You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 6:07 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company, Bridgewater Marine, in Taiwan, said the company in a regulatory update on Friday. 

Its JV partner is a company incorporated in Taiwan and owned by two Taiwanese, who are both unrelated to the directors and the company.

The initial paid-up capital of the JV company is NTD1 million (S$47,700) and is 49 per cent-owned by the subsidiary, Kim Heng Marine & Oilfield.

In addition, the company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Mazu Land & Marine Works, has also incorporated a branch in Taiwan with an initial paid-up capital of NTD5 million (S$238,000), and will be wholly-owned by the subsidiary.

The JV company and the branch were primarily incorporated to expand the the company's business into Taiwan to support the Offshore Wind Farm project by chartering vessels to customers within the Taiwan territory.

SEE ALSO

SGX waives shareholder approval requirement for Golden Energy's A$70m JV investment

The investment in the JV company and the branch was funded through internal resources and the Offshore Wind Farm project is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings per share and net tangible asset for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2020, said the group. 

Kim Heng Offshore shares closed flat S$0.02 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

Singtel's video streaming service Hooq in liquidation

United Hampshire US Reit says portfolio 'remains resilient' amid Covid-19 pandemic

UOBAM rolls out sustainable bond fund for retail investors

More SGX-listed firms keep Malaysia operations shut amid extended lockdown

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines shares fall after S$8.8b cash call unveiled

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources is extending the cut-off date for Jinzhou Business Investment Logistics Co (JBIL) to...

Mar 27, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

STI finishes week at 2,528.76, up 4.9%

Singapore stocks closed higher on Friday, a day after the government announced a S$48 billion relief package to...

Mar 27, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15...

Mar 27, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares mark best weekly gain since 2008 on stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped on Friday to mark their best weekly gain in more than 11 years as hopes of more...

Mar 27, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Friday, closing a healthy week on a positive note as investors welcomed a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.