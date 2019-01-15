Kimly chairman up for re-election amid probe

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED coffeeshop operator Kimly is seeking the re-election of its executive chairman Lim Hee Liat at an upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on Jan 30, amid a probe by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).
Upon
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg