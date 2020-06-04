You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kimly expects to complete purchase of two coffeeshops soon

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

Singapore

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly has completed the acquisitions of six food outlets first announced on Feb 21 for S$35.5 million, and will acquire the remaining two coffeeshops for S$20.3 million soon.

Completion of the acquisitions of the two remaining...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Q1 profits skid almost 40%; Q2 expected to worsen

Government, banks offer more relief to cash-strapped landlords

Mandate for landlords' rent waivers exception to the norm

Gojek may unlock SE-Asian fintech trove for Facebook, PayPal

Acra inspects KPMG's 2011 to 2018 audit of Hyflux

Valuetronics posts 10.3% drop in FY20 net profit to HK$178.9m on lower revenue as demand slows

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 12:25 AM
Transport

US to halt Chinese airlines' access

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration issued an order suspending passenger flights from China-based airlines, saying...

Jun 4, 2020 12:16 AM
Banking & Finance

Warner Music shareholders raise US$1.9b in upsized IPO

[CALIFORNIA] Warner Music Group's shareholders have raised US$1.93 billion in an upsized initial public offering...

Jun 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Legaltech startup Intelllex raises US$2.1m led by Quest Ventures

INTELLLEX, a legal knowledge-management platform provider, has raised US$2.1 million in Series A funding led by...

Jun 3, 2020 11:53 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB Bank Singapore U-turns on mortgage floor rate hike after customer uproar

CIMB Bank Singapore is backtracking on its intended mortgage floor rate hike, following pushback from incensed...

Jun 3, 2020 11:28 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders extend decline in April

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods plunged in April and business spending plans on equipment were much weaker...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.