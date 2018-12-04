You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 11:36 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

KIMLY'S executive chairman and executive director were arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Tuesday and later released on bail, the coffeeshop operator said.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday night, Catalist-listed Kimly said: "(They were) ... arrested for having been concerned, or reasonably suspected of being involved in, an offence under Section 199 of the Securities and Futures Act."

Executive chairman Lim Hee Liat and executive director Chia Cher Khiang "continue to assist in investigations, and no formal charges have been made against them by the authorities", Kimly went on to say, adding that it would continue to update shareholders as and when there are material developments.

It had been reported previously that Singapore's white-collar crime busters were probing Kimly's initial public offering and its acquisition of drinks maker Asian Story Corp (ASC).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kimly announced recently that it had decided to terminate its acquisition of ASC. 

Companies & Markets

Sunpower's exec chairman, exec director lodge report with CAD over unauthorised transfers of shares

Acromec unit signs LOI with Chew's Group for construction of waste-to-energy power plant

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

Hyflux gets third extension on creditor's deadline to find buyer for Tuaspring

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

doc731pb68tgjo10fo2yhrl_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening