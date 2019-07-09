You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KinderWorld puts IPO plans on hold, eyes 'more favourable time'

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 6:35 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

KINDERWORLD is putting its initial public offering (IPO) plans on hold, the company said on Tuesday.

The Vietnam-based private-school operator said in a statement: "KinderWorld International Group (KIG) and its advisers are evaluating the current market performance and geopolitical climate, and have retimed the proposed IPO to better tap the Singapore capital markets at a more favourable time."

It added: "It is business as usual at KIG and we remain confident about the prospects of our business. Our balance sheet remains healthy with sufficient funds to continue to grow in our targeted markets, and we are committed to delivering results and providing investors with long-term, sustainable value."

Singapore's IPO market has been soft in general, with Prime US Reit recently downsizing its offering size. KinderWorld is probably taking a wait-and-see approach until the market can support its desired valuation, stock watchers said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At management roadshows, KinderWorld tested an IPO price range of 25.9 to 30.1 times its pro forma earnings per share for the financial year ended June 30, 2018. But the market could only support a price-to-earnings ratio below that range, one observer said.

For comparison, MindChamps, an operator and franchisor of premium-range pre-school centres in Singapore, went public in 2017 at 37 times its historical earnings. It now trades at 23.4 times its trailing earnings.

KinderWorld had aimed to raise up to S$71.4 million from a mainboard listing on the Singapore Exchange, to value the company at between S$300.5 million and S$349.3 million.

Companies & Markets

Wee Hur unit bags S$39m construction project from Tanglin Trust School

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

OCBC and Ngee Ann Poly create programme to train more data experts

Camsing Healthcare's chairman in Chinese police custody

Datapulse to take 5% stake in Bay Hotel Singapore for S$12.1m

800 Super suspends trading after loss of free float, set to be delisted

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
4 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Temasek.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

doc7657arl69mc16ouhklqf_doc6ucpzbb7sv7qwyt23iq.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Techpoint.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening