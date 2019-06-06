You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kingsmen, Hasbro to open NERF family entertainment centres in the US

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 8:50 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

COMMUNICATION design and production group Kingsmen Creatives on Thursday said that its US subsidiary, Kingsmen Xperience, has signed a licensing agreement with Hasbro International, a unit of the Nasdaq-listed Hasbro Inc, to expand its licensing agreement to open NERF family entertainment centre attractions in the US market.

Andrew Cheng, group CEO of Kingsmen, said that NERF is an established brand that has a global following and a strong presence in the US. "Its appeal as a popular lifestyle brand that encourages social and outdoor play is inter-generational. The opening of NERF family entertainment centres in the US will redefine how fans can experience the brand as they find themselves immersed in exclusive NERF worlds."

Expanding the licensing deal for NERF family entertainment centre attractions into the US market allows Kingsmen to increase the global reach of the attractions, which have garnered significant international interest, it said.

The world's first NERF family entertainment centre will open in Singapore in 2019, with the first US location to open in late-2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts

file6uxadrk2y5eivrivaqu.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H2 2019 GLS confirmed sites cut by 15%: MND

Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB to seek plans for one of world's largest floating solar panel systems at Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening