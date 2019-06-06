Kingsmen, Hasbro to open NERF family entertainment centres in the US

COMMUNICATION design and production group Kingsmen Creatives on Thursday said that its US subsidiary, Kingsmen Xperience, has signed a licensing agreement with Hasbro International, a unit of the Nasdaq-listed Hasbro Inc, to expand its licensing agreement to open NERF family entertainment centre attractions in the US market.

Andrew Cheng, group CEO of Kingsmen, said that NERF is an established brand that has a global following and a strong presence in the US. "Its appeal as a popular lifestyle brand that encourages social and outdoor play is inter-generational. The opening of NERF family entertainment centres in the US will redefine how fans can experience the brand as they find themselves immersed in exclusive NERF worlds."

Expanding the licensing deal for NERF family entertainment centre attractions into the US market allows Kingsmen to increase the global reach of the attractions, which have garnered significant international interest, it said.

The world's first NERF family entertainment centre will open in Singapore in 2019, with the first US location to open in late-2020.