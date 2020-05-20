Kitchen Culture proposes acquisition of 40% stake in sanitiser maker

Get our introductory offer at only
CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Guangdong Fon-neus Environment Protection Technology Inc in relation to a proposed acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Beijing Anxin Health Products Co, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday....
