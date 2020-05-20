You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture proposes acquisition of 40% stake in sanitiser maker

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 4:36 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Guangdong Fon-neus Environment Protection Technology Inc in relation to a proposed acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Beijing Anxin Health Products Co, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Doctor Anywhere to provide telehealth service to Great Eastern Shield clients

Eagle Hospitality Trust's sponsor directors to resign

Hongkong Land to issue US$600m 10-year notes due in 2030

Broker's take: Maybank KE remains positive on S-Reits in 'conservation mode'

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades ThaiBev to 'hold' on weak sales, social distancing measures

ComfortDelGro trials plastic shield in 400 taxis to protect cabbies

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 04:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Dutch lender Rabobank sees big rise in 2020 loan provisions

[AMSTERDAM] Dutch lender Rabobank warned on Wednesday that provisions for souring loans could climb by an additional...

May 20, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Prudential offers temporary S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to Singapore fintechs; sum raised in cases of layoffs

THE full-time Singaporean employees of close to 150 fintech firms in Singapore can now get insurance coverage...

May 20, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end marginally higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with small gains Wednesday as optimism over the easing of global lockdowns and...

May 20, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

China's new outbreak shows signs the virus could be changing

[BEIJING] Chinese doctors are seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases...

May 20, 2020 04:18 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on policy expectations

[SEOUL] South Korean shares settled higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.