KKR exploring US$2b sale of Singapore's Goodpack

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

KKR & Co is exploring a potential sale for Goodpack Ltd, a Singaporean provider of intermediate bulk containers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based private equity firm is working with a financial adviser on identifying potential buyers for the business, which is worth at least US$2 billion, the people said. KKR may start a formal sale process as soon as the end of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

KKR acquired Goodpack five years ago for about S$1.4 billion and delisted the company. Goodpack, headquartered in Singapore, counts regional offices in 22 countries and operational depots in 31 countries across six continents, according to a February press release.

At US$2 billion, KKR's potential sale of Goodpack would mark one of the biggest private equity exits of Singapore-based companies, according to data complied by Bloomberg.

Goodpack has attracted interest from industry competitors and other private equity firms, one of the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and KKR could decide to retain the business for now or push back the timeline for a sale, the people said.

A representative for KKR declined to comment. Calls to Goodpack's headquarters went unanswered.

Buyout firms are betting on logis-tics as one of the areas of future growth amid changes in global consumption. Blackstone Group LP agreed this week to buy US$18.7 billion of US logistics assets from Singapore's GLP Pte, in what it says is the world's biggest private equity real estate deal. BLOOMBERG

