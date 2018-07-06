KLW adopts external auditors' proposed changes; no impact on fiscal 2018 results

CATALIST-LISTED doormaker KLW Holdings has reclassified certain items in its financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, after adopting proposed changes by its external auditors. The reclassification has been reflected in the company's audited financial statements for FY2018, which will be released to shareholders in due course.

This included the reclassification of land held for development from a non-current asset of KLW to a current asset. Consequently, the company's development properties have increased to S$41.8 million from S$13.4 million. The land held for development was reclassified as a current asset "for a better presentation to reflect the intention of the land acquired for property development activities", KLW said.

Other revisions include non-current assets of the group's subsidiary increasing to S$53.5 million from S$32.2 million due to the reclassification of a loan that has been treated as a net investment in the subsidiary.

The company added that after the reclassifications, there is no impact to the profit and loss of the group as well as its net assets.

KLW shares ended S$0.001 or 20 per cent lower at S$0.004 on Thursday, before the announcement.