You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KLW Holdings to recover first S$1m of S$7.8m claim

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 8:23 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

CATALIST-LISTED KLW Holdings expects to recover an initial amount of S$1 million on Monday, in ongoing legal proceedings to recover commitment fees from unauthorised term sheets that were entered into by KLW's former managing director in 2014.

The investment holding and door manufacturing company is claiming a total of about S$7.8 million from Chan Ewe Teik Michael and his company Straitsworld Advisory Limited, for legal costs and the commitment fees paid under the term sheet for a property development project in Zhangye Gansu, China.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday, KLW said Mr Chan had appealed against a bankruptcy order filed against him by KLW in February to recover the payments. The Singapore High Court on Sept 3 granted a stay until a further hearing in March 2019, on the condition that Mr Chan pay KLW S$2.5 million by Dec 3 and the balance of S$5.3 million by March 4, 2019.

On Nov 29, Mr Chan proposed to split the payments into S$1 million to be paid by Dec 3, S$1.5 million by Jan 3 and the balance of S$5.3 million by April 7. KLW said it has accepted Mr Chan's proposal offer and is awaiting the first payment on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KLW shares closed at 0.5 Singapore cent on Friday, up 0.1 cent.

Companies & Markets

Nico Steel ramps up production with new monthly orders of 22 tonnes

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

Xi-Trump meet could inspire Santa Claus to return to Wall St

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative
5 DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Dec 3, 2018
Stocks

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_STPMLEE3_3632909.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

G-20 outcome positive but tough negotiations still have to take place: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening