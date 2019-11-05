KLW warns of losses for Q2 on decline in door-business revenue

DOOR-MAKER KLW Holdings warned on Tuesday that it expects to post a net loss for the second quarter ended Sept 30, its second warning in as many quarters.

"Based on the preliminary review of its draft financial results for Q2 FY2020, the losses are mainly due to decline in revenue from the door business," KLW said in its filing, echoing its warning last quarter.

Further details will be provided when it releases the financial results by Nov 14. In the meantime, the company is advising its shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.