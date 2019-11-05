You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KLW warns of losses for Q2 on decline in door-business revenue

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 11:35 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

DOOR-MAKER KLW Holdings warned on Tuesday that it expects to post a net loss for the second quarter ended Sept 30, its second warning in as many quarters.

"Based on the preliminary review of its draft financial results for Q2 FY2020, the losses are mainly due to decline in revenue from the door business," KLW said in its filing, echoing its warning last quarter. 

Further details will be provided when it releases the financial results by Nov 14. In the meantime, the company is advising its shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

KBS Prime US Reit posts Q3 DPU of 1.38 US cents

3 years' losses, low market cap could land Debao on watch-list

Perennial posts Q3 net loss of S$9.9m on higher costs, absence of one-off gain

SIA Q2 net profit jumps 68% on better results from associates, JVs

SGX RegCo again urges caution when dealing in Mirach Energy shares

StarHub Q3 earnings up 1.7%, cuts full-year service revenue forecast

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

KBS Prime US Reit posts Q3 DPU of 1.38 US cents

KBS Prime US Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.38 US cents for its third quarter, higher...

Nov 5, 2019 11:22 PM
Life & Culture

Single? I'm self-partnered, says Emma Watson

[LONDON] Actress Emma Watson has given up calling herself single and now describes herself as "self-partnered" as...

Nov 5, 2019 10:56 PM
Technology

Facebook steps up monitoring for Taiwan elections

[TAIPEI] Facebook vowed Tuesday to step up monitoring for any attempt to use its platform to meddle in Taiwan's...

Nov 5, 2019 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

[NEW YORK]  All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as...

Nov 5, 2019 10:27 PM
Government & Economy

China to 'perfect' HK system

[HONG KONG] The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday it would "perfect" the system for choosing the leader of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly