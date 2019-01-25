You are here
KLW warns of Q3 net loss
Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 9:04 PM
DOOR maker KLW Holdings warned on Friday that it expects to report a net loss for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, on poorer sales.
It expects to release its results by Feb 14, 2019.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Companies & Markets
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait