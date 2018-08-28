You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koda posts 40.1% jump in full-year profit to US$5.7m

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 8:33 AM
UPDATED Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 9:36 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

FURNITURE maker Koda has posted a 40.1 per cent increase in net profit to US$5.7 million for the year ended June 30, up from US$4.1 million last year, thanks to improved economies of scale, and higher earnings from its in-house brand, Commune. 

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 8.4 US cents, versus a restated EPS of 12 US cents in the year-ago period on a post-bonus issue basis. 

Revenue for FY 2018 also rose 5.9 per cent to US$52.4 million, on the back of higher sales from Commune, said Koda, which counts the United States as its largest export market.

The higher revenue from Commune, along with improved economies of scale from higher capacity utilisation and supply chain efficiency also helped gross profit margin to rise by 3.7 percentage points to 35.8 per cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A final dividend of 0.56 US cent (0.75 Singapore cent) and a special dividend of the same amount was declared for the current financial year, compared to a final dividend of 0.74 US cent (one Singapore cent) and a special dividend of 1.47 US cents (two Singapore cents) in the previous year.  

Looking ahead, the group expects Commune's business to continue contributing positively to its financial results for the next 12 months. However, it is also mindful that the operating environment remains highly competitive, and could be clouded by growing concerns of a full-blown trade war between the US and its key trading partners, especially China. 

"Whilst the widely discussed trade war could pose significant risks to our furniture business, the group is not aware of any specific tariffs announced by the US, or China that could impact its furniture sales for the time being," Koda said. 

It also noted that Commune has made progress in expanding its reach abroad, with the planned rollout of 100 stores in China by 2020 remaining on track. Commune opened its very first store in Manila recently, and expects to debut in Hong Kong in October 2018.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to remain profitable in the coming year. 

Shares in Koda closed flat at S$0.70 apiece on Monday. 

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Noble, CapitaLand, HMI, Koda, BlackGold

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

HMI's bottom line gains 42.7% to RM15.2m for Q4

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

CapitaLand sells 70% stake in Westgate to CMT for S$789.6m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
3 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_FOREST28_3544275.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir bans foreigners from buying Forest City project

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening