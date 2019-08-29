You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koda's full-year profit shrinks marginally to US$5.3m

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 9:55 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

FURNITURE maker Koda on Thursday posted a net profit of US$5.3 million for the financial year ended June 30, down 1.9 per cent from US$5.4 million a year ago.

Revenue grew 10.5 per cent to US$57.9 million on higher sales from key export markets, while cost of sales rose due to increased costs of material and labour, as well as a change in sales mix and research and development costs.

Earnings per share was 6.44 US cents, down from restated earnings per share of 8.01 US cents for the previous year.

Koda declared a final dividend of 0.75 Singapore cent and a special final dividend of 1.25 Singapore cents for the year. For FY2018, it issued a final dividend of 0.75 Singapore cent and special dividend of 0.75 Singapore cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Koda said its planned rollout of 100 Commune stores by 2020 is on track, and the group will continue to focus on supply chain management and improving manufacturing efficiency.

Koda managing director and deputy chairman James Koh said the manufacturing business is not negatively affected by the US-China trade war in the short term, as it sources mainly from Vietnam factories. However, Koda expects the tariff dispute to escalate competition and lead to higher costs over the longer term.

"In view of these potential headwinds, we intend to integrate our supply chain more effectively with other sub-contracting networks, so as to expand our eco-system beyond our existing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam," said Mr Koh.

Koda shares closed at S$0.640 on Thursday, down two Singapore cents or 3.03 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Sakae posts FY2019 net loss of S$13.4m

CapitaLand unit divests China subsidiary

Silverlake Axis secures digital transformation contract with Malaysia consumer credit provider

Hatten Land posts Q4 profit of 9.3m ringgit, reverses year-ago loss

PEC clinches S$130m in new contracts; Q4 profit slides 50% to S$3.5m

Pokka sues ex-CEO Alain Ong, alleging he was part of conspiracy that caused S$10m loss

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

doc76vem8slz1zt11k7goe_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly