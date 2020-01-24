You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koh Bros Q4 net profit up 29% to S$2.4m

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 8:32 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction player Koh Brothers Group posted a 29 per cent rise in net profit to S$2.4 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from S$1.9 million a year ago.

This came on the back of higher share of profit from associated companies and joint ventures and other gains, as well as lower finance costs, said Koh Brothers on Thursday night.

Earnings per share stood at 0.59 Singapore cent for the quarter, up 31.1 per cent from 0.45 cent a year ago.

Revenue fell 25 per cent to S$98 million from S$131.5 million a year ago due to lower revenue recognition from the construction and building materials division.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group recommended a final cash dividend of 0.4 Singapore cent per share, the same as the year before. The date payable and books closure date is subject to approval by shareholders at the next annual general meeting.

SEE ALSO

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

For the full year ended Dec 31, net profit was up 1 per cent to S$5.8 million from S$5.7 million a year ago, while revenue was down 12 per cent to S$353.7 million from S$403.6 million.

Francis Koh, managing director and group chief executive officer of Koh Brothers said: "For our core construction business, we will stay steadfast to tap the positive outlook in the public sector, backed by our strong track record in handling mega and varied infrastructure projects.

"Top on our priority is to keep abreast of advanced technologies and a focus on raised productivity to stay ahead of competition."

Shares of Koh Brothers closed up S$0.005 or 2.2 per cent to S$0.23 on Thursday, before the results were released.

Companies & Markets

Lian Beng plans to sell stake in asphalt premix maker for S$9.4m

StarHub, M1 join forces to vie for Singapore 5G network licence

SGX invests 186m euros in index firm; Q2 net profit up 3%

Keppel Corp Q4 net profit up on better showing from most divisions

Global Invacom - much promise, but not yet 'ready to launch'

Frasers Hospitality Trust posts higher Q1 DPS of 1.3301 S cents

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, propped up by a calm session on Wall Street despite caution from...

Jan 24, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Japan confirms second coronavirus case

[TOKYO] Japan's health ministry said on Friday it had confirmed the country's second case of a novel coronavirus...

Jan 24, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

US pharma boss gets 5 years' jail for fueling opioid crisis

[NEW YORK] John Kapoor, the founder of US drug maker Insys, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on...

Jan 24, 2020 08:15 AM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng plans to sell stake in asphalt premix maker for S$9.4m

LIAN Beng Group is looking to dispose of its 40 per cent stake in United E&P (UEP) for S$9.4 million.

Jan 24, 2020 07:45 AM
Government & Economy

US tells Thunberg to 'study economics' in Davos climate spat

[DAVOS] The United States' financial chief on Thursday told Swedish teen Greta Thunberg to go study before calling...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly