Koh Brothers' Eco Engineering says worksite accident kills site supervisor

CONSTRUCTION firm Koh Brothers' Eco Engineering on Tuesday said an accident at its Changi East worksite led to the death of an employee of its subsidiary.

It said a tipper truck hit and ran over a site supervisor, an Indian national, at a stockpile area in the proposed development of Changi East. The project is part of construction works at the Singapore Changi Airport, and is located at the site of a 70:30 joint venture between Samsung C&T Corporation and the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE).

The tipper truck belongs to Lam Hwa Engineering & Trading Pte Ltd, which was engaged by SNK Engineering & Trading Pte Ltd, in turn a sub-contractor engaged by the joint venture.

The site supervisor was employed by KBCE.

Investigations are now being carried out by the Ministry of Manpower and the police on the cause of the incident. The police have arrested the driver of the tipper truck in connection with the case, and the driver has since been released on bail.

All operations involving tipper trucks and works at the stockpile area have been suspended in the meantime.

The group said it will provide the necessary assistance to the family of the site supervisor.