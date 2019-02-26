You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers' Eco Engineering says worksite accident kills site supervisor

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 10:53 PM
UPDATED Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 11:10 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

CONSTRUCTION firm Koh Brothers' Eco Engineering on Tuesday said an accident at its Changi East worksite led to the death of an employee of its subsidiary.

It said a tipper truck hit and ran over a site supervisor, an Indian national, at a stockpile area in the proposed development of Changi East. The project is part of construction works at the Singapore Changi Airport, and is located at the site of a 70:30 joint venture between Samsung C&T Corporation and the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE).

The tipper truck belongs to Lam Hwa Engineering & Trading Pte Ltd, which was engaged by SNK Engineering & Trading Pte Ltd, in turn a sub-contractor engaged by the joint venture.

The site supervisor was employed by KBCE. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investigations are now being carried out by the Ministry of Manpower and the police on the cause of the incident. The police have arrested the driver of the tipper truck in connection with the case, and the driver has since been released on bail.

All operations involving tipper trucks and works at the stockpile area have been suspended in the meantime.

The group said it will provide the necessary assistance to the family of the site supervisor.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

Abundance International widens fiscal 2018 loss to US$743,000

GS Holdings narrows full-year loss by 8% to S$3.6m

CNMC Goldmine profit down 2.5% for Q4

Nam Cheong swings to RM6.3m Q4 profit from RM899m loss on waiver of debts

CapitaLand's first closing of property debt fund raises over 70% of US$750m target

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

ak_sgx_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, OUE, Golden Agri-Resources, Olam, Keppel, UOL

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening