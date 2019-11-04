You are here

Koon Holdings names new chief operating officer

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 10:24 AM
MAINBOARD-LISTED Koon Holdings has appointed Loo Woei Harng, with effect from Oct 31, as its chief operating officer to oversee both the construction and precast operations.

This is not Mr Loo's first stint with Koon Holdings, as he was the former general manager and director of the group’s wholly-owned construction unit, Koon Construction & Transport Co, from March 2013 to March 2014.

He was also the general manager and director at Econ Precast and Contech Precast – both Koon Holdings subsidiaries - during the same period.

Currently, he is a director at AT & S, formerly known as KS Distribution, a role he has held since November 2018. He is also a non-executive director at Loowen Luminairies.

Before AT & S, he was a director at Civil Tech Holdings and Civil Tech Lands from April 2014 to November 2018.

Koon Holdings shares have been suspended since Aug 30.

