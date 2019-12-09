You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings, Penta-Ocean Construction end joint venture

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 3:18 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

KOON Holdings on Monday said the joint venture (JV) between its unit Koon Construction & Transport (KCT) and Japanese firm Penta-Ocean Construction has been terminated.

Following the move, Koon Holdings and KCT will no longer need to provide corporate guarantees in respect of the JV – significantly reducing their contingent liabilities and obligations.

The JV was formed for a S$1.108 billion project awarded by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in 2014 to carry out land preparation works for Changi Airport's expansion. The project is nearing completion, with over 90 per cent of works being completed as at October 2019, the group said. 

With the termination, Penta-Ocean will indemnify KCT against any claims the JV incurred and would be solely responsible for the completion of remaining works for the project. All of the JV's rights and obligations for the project will also be taken over by Penta-Ocean, and KCT will be released and discharged from the contract's performance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In connection with the termination, the JV has entered into a novation agreement with the transport ministry and Penta-Ocean to replace the existing contract. This will see Penta-Ocean assuming responsibility and liability for all works previously undertaken by the JV.

SEE ALSO

Koon Holdings gets debt moratorium until February

Koon Holdings said the termination and novation agreements are not expected to have any material impact on the group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Koon Holdings is an infrastructure and civil engineering service provider specialising in reclamation and shore protection works. KCT meanwhile, is the group's main operating company.

Shares of Koon Holdings have been suspended since Aug 30.

Companies & Markets

EHT: Media report 'misrepresents' unit holding Queen Mary lease

Centurion to acquire its 2nd student dorm in Nottingham for £15.1m

Mergers and acquisitions up in 2019 but deal sizes are shrinking

SBA to mark 35 years with new award for young business leaders

US stock market may post annual 'Santa Claus Rally' this time also

CSE Global engineers growth through diversification and acquisitions

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 03:14 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain after strong US jobs rally; NZ down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Monday led by a Wall Street rally after solid US jobs data, while...

Dec 9, 2019 02:44 PM
Consumer

Rent the Runway is coming to hotels in bid to lure customers

[NEW YORK] Rent the Runway Inc is bringing its high-end subscription clothing to hotel closets.

Dec 9, 2019 02:44 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up for third straight session

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors...

Dec 9, 2019 02:35 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT: Media report 'misrepresents' unit holding Queen Mary lease

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) has responded to clarify another media report on its second-largest asset Queen Mary....

Dec 9, 2019 02:11 PM
Consumer

Soon it's going to be easier to find a Gucci store in China

[NEW YORK] China may have helped create the world's biggest shopping event online, but for Gucci's owner, physical...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly