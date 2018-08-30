You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated indoor ski resort Wintastar Shanghai

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 3:01 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

colin-sp-30.jpg
CATALIST-LISTED property developer KOP on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of Wintastar Shanghai, a multibillion-renminbi integrated resort in China slated to open in 2022.
PHOTO: WINTASTAR HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

CATALIST-LISTED property developer KOP on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of Wintastar Shanghai, a multibillion-renminbi integrated resort in China slated to open in 2022.

The project willl feature the world's largest indoor Ski & Snow Park, which in turn will be operated by Ski Dubai operator, Majid Al Futtaim.

Wintastar Shanghai is a joint project by Shanghai Lujiazui Development (Group) Company, Wintastar Holdings - which is a subsidiary of KOP - and Shanghai Harbour City Development (Group) Co. The three parties have set up a joint venture company (JVC), Shanghai Snow Star Properties Co, to develop the Wintastar Shanghai project.

Ong Chih Ching, executive chairman and executive director of KOP, said: "This is KOP’s largest project so far, and we are excited to work alongside our strong local partners to push new boundaries and introduce new and innovative concepts to the Chinese market. The large-scale mixed-development will also offer opportunities for KOP to build new income streams, many of which are recurring in nature, for our sustainable growth going forward.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With a total gross floor area of 227,000 square metres, Wintastar Shanghai’s highlight is the alpine-themed 90,000 sq m Ski & Snow Park, with three ski slopes of varying gradients including a slope of Olympics standard for training purposes; ski runs, and over 25 snow play attractions. Other apres-ski activities include retail, F&B (food and beverage), a spa, a Nordic-themed water park, show events, exhibitions and performances.

Meanwhile, KOP's hospitality brand will make its first foray into China with four themed hotels offering 1,000 rooms at the project - Montigo Luxe, Montigo Hotels, Montigo Residences and Montigo Ice. Montigo Resorts owns and manages two operational resorts in Nongsa, Batam, and Seminyak, Bali, in Indonesia. 

Slated for completion in 2022, Wintastar Shanghai expects to attract an estimated 3.2 million visitors annually on a stabilised basis, mainly from China. 

The groundbreaking event held in Shanghai on Thursday was attended by Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Chen Jie,
Party Secretary of the Shanghai Lingang Administrative Committee.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
4 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
5 1MDB-linked banker disappears from US website
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

BP_LarryLow_300818_62.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Westgate acquisition

doc71obm6n1vh5q5xbkjia_doc6xkby10tuwijitfqj9x.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition order

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening