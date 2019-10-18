Kori Holdings clinches 4 contracts worth S$68.3m

CONSTRUCTION services firm Kori Holdings has secured four contracts since April worth a collective S$68.3 million, the Catalist-listed firm announced in a bourse filing on Friday.

The largest contract was awarded on Friday by Lum Chang Building Contractors, for the strutting and decking works at the North-South Corridor tunnel in Ang Mo Kio. The project is set to be completed in five years from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The other projects include supplying tunnelling crew for works on sewer tunnels, awarded by Okumura Corporation, construction services for the Neste Singapore's expansion, awarded by Gammon, and strutting works for sewer tunnels, awarded by Nishimatsu Construction.

"We are pleased to have been awarded these contracts… This signifies the trust and confidence that our customers and partners have in us. It also affirms our long-standing proven track record established over the years," Hooi Yu Koh, Kori's executive chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

Kori shares closed flat at S$0.295 on Friday.