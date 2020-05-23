Koufu delays opening of new outlets and integrated facility till Q3 amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
KOUFU on Friday said the openings of two food courts and two R&B bubble tea kiosks have been "tentatively moved" to the third quarter of this year, from the second quarter.
Koufu's integrated facility is also now expected to be completed in Q3 at the earliest, due to...
