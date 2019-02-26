You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koufu posts 3.7% rise in Q4 net profit on higher sales

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 10:00 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

FOOD court operator Koufu lifted its fourth-quarter net profit by 3.7 per cent on higher sales, the group said on Tuesday.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018 stood at S$7.51 million, compared with a net profit of S$7.24 million posted the same period a year ago. 

The results translate to earnings per share of 1.35 Singapore cents, against earnings per share of 1.50 Singapore cents.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was up 5.3 per cent from a year ago to S$57.05 million. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue contribution from the outlet and mall management segment increased by S$3.3 million from a year ago to S$29.6 million, as contributed by three new food courts and one coffee shop opening in fiscal 2018 at Fusionopolis, Oasis Terrace, Sengkang General Hospital and Tampines T-Space. The increase was partially offset by the closure of three food courts at Star Vista, Marina Bay Link Mall, 1983 A Taste of Nanyang at Marina Bay Sands and 1 coffee shop at Blk 204 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, which are mostly unprofitable.

Revenue from the F&B retail business segment decreased by S$0.4 million from a year ago to S$27.4 million. This was mainly attributable to the closure of three quick-service restaurants at Harbourfront Centre, Changi Airport Terminal 2 and Fusionopolis, as well as the closure of 12 F&B stalls in fiscal 2018. The decrease was partially offset by revenue contribution from businesses such as the four new F&B stalls in the food courts and coffeeshop at Fusionopolis, Oasis Terrace, Sengkang General Hospital and Tampines T-Space, and several other F&B kiosks at locations such as Marina Bay Sands, SingPost Centre and United Square.

Other income also more than doubled from S$0.6 million in the year-ago period to S$1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly attributable to an increase in reimbursement of renovation fees charged to the stall operators arising from the renovation of existing and new food courts.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 1.2 Singapore cents per share. It did not declare a final dividend in the year-ago period. 

"The F&B industry continues to be highly competitive and challenging. Increasing rental costs and labour costs as a result of labour shortage are key challenges faced by the F&B industry," Koufu said in its regulatory filing.

It added that as part of its expansion plans, the group has secured five new food courts, one of which is in Macau, which are all targeted to open progressively in fiscal 2019.

Shares of Koufu closed unchanged on Tuesday at S$0.63.

Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy appoints advisers over debt burden, widens Q4 net loss

Olam buys 85% of Indonesia's largest cocoa processor for US$90m

UOL full-year net profit slips 51% on one-off gain in previous year

Sinarmas Land Q4 net profit dives 75%

Hot stock: Shares of Hi-P International surge as brokers signal confidence

Acma warns of net loss for fiscal 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
4 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
5 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

doc748ur1c6ehcs6a8ror5_doc6xsgrprajtuj850r5nz.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening