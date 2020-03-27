You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koyo unit bags electrical contracts

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 6:34 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

KOYO International announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Koyo Engineering (South-east Asia) has been awarded a number of electrical contracts that will lift the group's current order book to S$116 million.

The contracts, which were handed out by an independent third party, have various contract periods; the latest contract end-date is in the first quarter of March 2022. 

The contracts on hand have completion dates ranging from financial years 2021 to 2026.

The contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020, said Koyo.

None of the directors or substantial shareholders has any direct or indirect interest in the contracts, other than through their shareholding interests in the company.

Koyo shares closed flat at S$0.06 on Friday. 

Companies & Markets

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

Singtel's video streaming service Hooq in liquidation

United Hampshire US Reit says portfolio 'remains resilient' amid Covid-19 pandemic

UOBAM rolls out sustainable bond fund for retail investors

More SGX-listed firms keep Malaysia operations shut amid extended lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 27, 2020 06:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company,...

Mar 27, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources is extending the cut-off date for Jinzhou Business Investment Logistics Co (JBIL) to...

Mar 27, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

STI finishes week at 2,528.76, up 4.9%

Singapore stocks closed higher on Friday, a day after the government announced a S$48 billion relief package to...

Mar 27, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.