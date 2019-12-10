Koyo unit wins air-con, mechanical, ventilation services contract

KOYO International's subsidiary has been awarded an S$8 million contract, which is "expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group for the financial year 2020".

The Catalist-listed firm's unit that won the deal, Koyo Engineering (S.E. Asia), will provide air-conditioning, mechanical and ventilation services, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. "The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020."

The contract win lifts the current order book of Koyo International to S$96 million, with completion dates to 2026.

Koyo shares rose 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.56 per cent to 6.5 cents on Tuesday.