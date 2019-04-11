KrisEnergy COO James Parkin resigns

KRISENERGY said its chief operating officer James Parkin, who has been with the company since it started in 2009, has resigned to pursue other interests. His last day will be on Oct 3, 2019, the upstream oil and gas firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday morning.

His replacement has yet to be named, the company confirmed to The Business Times.

During his time at KrisEnergy, Mr Parkin was a member of the firm’s founding management team in 2009. He holds more than 38 years’ experience in the upstream oil and gas sector of which 31 years have been in South-east Asia, the company added.

KrisEnergy chief executive officer Kelvin Tang said Mr Parkin has been an instrumental figure in KrisEnergy since it started up in 2009 and has provided guidance across the organisation.

"On behalf of all KrisEnergy employees, I would like to give our sincere thanks to James. While we regret his decision, we send him our best wishes as he embarks on a new adventure," he added.