You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy posts Q1 loss of US$18.19 million

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 7:18 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

KRISENERGY slipped into the red in the first quarter despite higher sales of cargoes lifted from its oilfields.

The oil and gas company, in which Keppel Corporation holds a significant equity stake, posted a loss after tax of US$18.19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to a profit after tax of US$55.72 million for a year-ago period.

This marked the third consecutive year of reported losses for KrisEnergy, the company said in a separate notice issued on the Singapore Exchange.

Loss per share for Q1 was 1.2 US cents, compared to earnings per share of 3.7 US cents for the corresponding three months in FY2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

First quarter sales was higher at US$42.51 million, up from US$31.80 million as higher crude sales offset declined gas sales but the improved topline performance was offset by increased operating costs.

Operating costs almost doubled to US$24.49 million primarily a result of two cargo liftings during Q1 FY2018 versus one in Q1 FY2017.

Other operating expenses amounted to US$5.83 million in Q1 FY18, compared to an income of US$77.52 million in Q1 FY17 after recognising net foreign exchange losses and net fair value loss on financial instruments.

Finance costs almost halved to US$11.23 million in Q1 FY18 partly due to one-off financial restructuring costs of US$7.3 million recognised in Q1 FY17.

In spite of the recovery in oil and gas prices, KrisEnergy said that it continues to tightly manage its liquidity position and take all measures to reduce costs and curtail discretionary expenditure.

"Managing liquidity while progressing development projects main the primary challenge," the listed company said.

Its net cash from operating activities for Q1 was US$3.78 million, a fraction of some US$16.42 million for a year-ago period.

Cash and bank balances as at March 31, 2018, stood at US$52.66 million, compared to US$57.96 million a year ago.

KrisEnergy closed at 10.2 Singapore cents, down 0.1 Singapore cent.

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening