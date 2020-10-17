KrisEnergy seeks approval to convene scheme meeting and moratorium extension

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DEBT-LADEN KrisEnergy has applied for permission to convene a meeting of the scheme creditors as well as an extension to its debt moratorium for two months, the upstream oil and gas company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The High Court will hear these applications...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes