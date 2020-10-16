You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy seeks permission to convene scheme meeting and moratorium extension

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 9:13 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

DEBT-LADEN KrisEnergy has applied for permission to convene a meeting of the scheme creditors as well as an extension to its debt moratorium for two months, the upstream oil and gas company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The High Court will hear these applications on Oct 30, and has directed that whoever objects to these requests is to file an affidavit by Oct 22, 4pm.

KrisEnergy said that the meeting of the scheme creditors will allow only those scheme creditors in a contractual relationship with the company to vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting.

The Central Depository (CDP) account holders who invested in the S$130,000,000 senior unsecured notes due 2022 and the S$200,000,000 senior unsecured notes due 2023 will also be entitled to nominate the chairman for the purposes of voting at the meeting.

KrisEnergy has proposed a debt-to-equity swop to settle its liabilities, with the shareholding structure post restructuring to see unsecured creditors owning 46.2 per cent and the zero coupon note holders holding 43.8 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Hyflux disputes several statements by suitor Utico

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Also, the company is seeking a fifth extension to its debt moratorium, which was first granted in September last year and was last extended to Oct 27.

It is seeking protection from its creditors, which include DBS Bank, Keppel Shipyard, Rubicon Vantage International and holders of the various notes the company has issued, as it tries to restructure debts to the tune of US$476.8 million.

Mainboard-listed Keppel Corporation owns a 40 per cent stake in KrisEnergy.

KrisEnergy shares have been suspended since August last year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore's Nanofilm to raise up to S$510m, largest local IPO in year

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Asean IPO volume, proceeds rebound in Q3 from previous quarter: EY

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

HC Surgical's Julian Ong awarded costs after Serene Tiong's appeal bid falls through

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, Straits Trading

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Nanofilm to raise up to S$510m, largest local IPO in year

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Nanofilm Technologies International launched an initial public offering on Friday, which...

Oct 16, 2020 08:40 PM
Government & Economy

EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) is continuing to work for a Brexit accord, the head of the bloc's executive said...

Oct 16, 2020 07:27 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX judged safe to fly by Europe's aviation regulator

[LONDON] Europe's top aviation regulator said he's satisfied that changes to Boeing's 737 Max have made the plane...

Oct 16, 2020 07:18 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia sees China firms lead 'commitment' for US$35b in nickel investments

[JAKARTA] Indonesia expects to see investment in nickel processing, as well as petrochemicals, double to US$35...

Oct 16, 2020 07:09 PM
Transport

British Airways slapped with UK data watchdog's biggest-ever fine

[BENGALURU] Britain's data protection watchdog said on Friday it has fined IAG's British Airways (BA) £20 million (S...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

China set to pass law protecting vital tech from US

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for