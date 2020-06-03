You are here

KrisEnergy suspends work at Wassana oil field till further notice

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 7:47 PM
UPSTREAM oil-and-gas firm KrisEnergy has suspended production at the Wassana oil field in the Gulf of Thailand till further notice, in view of the many uncertainties ahead, it said on Wednesday.

These uncertainties include the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the speed of global economic regeneration and recovery in petroleum demand, and the magnitude and sustainability of any upturn in oil prices, KrisEnergy said.

The Wassana field in the G10/48 concession in the Gulf of Thailand came onstream in August 2015 and comprises a mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel. Agreements with respect to the FSO have been terminated.

KrisEnergy is in discussions regarding the warm-stacking of the MOPU with a skeleton crew, supported from the Songkhla shorebase.

Gross production at Wassana oil field averaged 3,605 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the first quarter of 2020. The company’s working interest production was 3,208 bopd.

SEE ALSO

KrisEnergy seeks to extend court protection till August

KrisEnergy holds an effective 89-per-cent working interest in the G10/48 concession. Palang Sophon Offshore holds an effective 11 per cent working interest.

Operations at the KrisEnergy’s remaining producing assets – the B8/32 oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand and the Bangora gas field in Block 9, onshore Bangladesh – continue as usual.

