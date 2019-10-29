You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy to sell 30% stake in Andaman II production sharing contract

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 3:18 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

KRISENERGY said on Tuesday that it has accepted a binding letter of offer from an undisclosed "major international oil and gas company" for the sale of its 30 per cent non-operated working interest in an Andaman II production sharing contract (PSC) in the Malacca Strait, Indonesia.

A PSC is an agreement between one or more investors and the government, which grants corporates rights over an oilfield for a specific period. 

The Andaman II PSC meanwhile, is an exploration block over the North Sumatra Basin covering an area of 7,400 square kilometres, the upstream oil and gas firm said in a regulatory update.

The firm’s board felt it was "more prudent" to allocate KrisEnergy’s limited capital to fund near-term development, after considering future exploration cost and risks associated with deepwater activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KrisEnergy said the disposal is in line with the group’s risk mitigation and intention to reduce exposure to exploration capital expenditure.

SEE ALSO

KrisEnergy won't redeem notes to conserve cash amid restructuring bid

It is also part of its strategy to focus its "limited financial resources" on optimising operations at existing assets in Bangladesh and the Gulf of Thailand, along with the development of the Apsara oilfield in Cambodia block A.

"The disposal is in the company’s ordinary course of business and does not change the company’s risk profile," KrisEnergy added.

The disposal’s completion is subject to all necessary approvals from the Indonesian government for the assignment of the working interest, and satisfactory due diligence by the purchaser.

The disposal terms indicated in the letter of offer are also subject to certain assumptions and the execution and delivery of a definitive sale and purchase agreement.

The long stop date for the disposal is March 31, 2020, with the proceeds of the sale payable upon completion.

Shares of KrisEnergy have been suspended since Aug 14.

Companies & Markets

SATS, Sembcorp join hands for green push, starting with solar energy systems

SembMarine's 3D printing of construction, repair parts gets quality assurance

Hot stock: EHT up 8.3% after sponsor says it will pay for Queen Mary repairs

Dyna-Mac founder, chairman and CEO Desmond Lim dies

Raffles Medical Q3 profit down 16.9% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs: Eagle Hospitality Trust

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 03:12 PM
Real Estate

Denmark’s US$450b pension market is piling Into real estate

[COPENHAGEN] Funds in the world's top-ranked pension industry are responding to negative interest rates by buying up...

Oct 29, 2019 02:56 PM
Stocks

Australian shares extend winning run on trade optimism

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to seven sessions as investors...

Oct 29, 2019 02:51 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher on US-China trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares surged to the highest close in a year Tuesday, lifted by optimism about US-China trade talks...

Oct 29, 2019 02:42 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong shops shutter as months of protest darken economic gloom

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong jeweler Jun Lam has already closed one shop. His remaining outlet sits in an almost deserted...

Oct 29, 2019 02:36 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong housing sales jump as first-time buyers given boost

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's move to make it easier for first-time home buyers to break into the world's least-affordable...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly