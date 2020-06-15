You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy unit could face winding-up petition; investor meeting to be held on June 19

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 10:19 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

DEBT-HIT oil and gas company KrisEnergy said on Monday night that a creditor has presented a winding-up petition in the Cayman Islands against a wholly-owned key subsidiary.

But Rubicon Vantage International’s winding-up petition has not yet been served on KrisEnergy (Gulf of Thailand), or KEGOT, the group added in its filing on the Singapore Exchange website.

The board added that KrisEnergy is now taking advice from its legal advisers on its next steps.

KrisEnergy and Rubicon have been in legal proceedings since 2018 involving a bareboat charterparty dating to 2014. The High Court in Singapore last year granted KrisEnergy a moratorium blocking Rubicon from enforcing a British court judgment over US$2.6 million in debt.

Holders of Kris Energy’s senior secured zero coupon notes due 2024 have a second-ranking security interest over the secured assets of KrisEnergy subsidiaries, such as KEGOT, which are pledged under a revolving credit facility with DBS Bank, the board reiterated in its filing.

SEE ALSO

Utico says it's been approached by potential partners for Hyflux deal

“The board will update stakeholders of any material developments relating to the proceedings as and when appropriate,” it added.

Separately, KrisEnergy, which is in the process of restructuring its debt, will hold a virtual informal investor meeting for security holders on June 19 at 6.30pm.

Investors, who must register in advance, can ask questions during the meeting on teleconferencing platform Zoom or submit them over e-mail to krisenergy@krisenergy.com

Trading in KrisEnergy shares has been suspended since Aug 14, 2019.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit prices S$100 million offering of 4% notes due 2025

Singapore Exchange's SGX Bull Charge Charity Run heads online for 2020

Singtel's AIS associate not liable for regulator's 7.22 billion baht revenue claim: Court

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy Brisbane warehouse for A$21.25 million

Lum Chang unit wins S$155.5 million contract to refurbish former State Courts building

Hatten Land Q3 net loss widens to RM32.3 million

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 10:15 PM
Transport

Jaguar Land Rover owner sees beginnings of recovery in China

[MUMBAI] Jaguar Land Rover's Indian owner is seeing the beginnings of a recovery in China sales after the world's...

Jun 15, 2020 09:57 PM
Garage

E-commerce startup iPrice appoints former COO as CEO

IPRICE Group, which operates a product discovery and comparison platform, has appointed its former president and...

Jun 15, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower on renewed virus fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell in opening trading Monday following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China and...

Jun 15, 2020 09:47 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit prices S$100 million offering of 4% notes due 2025

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) has priced an offering of S$100 million of 4 per cent notes...

Jun 15, 2020 09:32 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's niece to publish book with 'harrowing' revelations, report says

[NEW YORK] A niece of President Donald Trump will divulge a series of "harrowing and salacious" stories about him in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.