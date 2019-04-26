KSH Holdings wins building contract worth more than S$55.4m

REAL estate firm KSH Holdings on Friday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kim Seng Heng Engineering Construction, has been awarded a construction contract worth more than S$55.4 million.

Work is expected to start this May, with completion expected in December 2020.

With the inclusion of the new contract, the group's construction order book in Singapore is currently more than S$486 million.

The order book is expected to contribute to the group's financial results up to the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

The counter ended half a cent higher at S$0.52 on Friday.