You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KSH net profit down 74.8% to S$7.67m

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 10:52 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

KSH Holdings posted a fall of 74.8 per cent in profit attributable to shareholders to S$7.67 million for the year ended March 31, 2019, down from S$30.4 million the year before, the construction, property development and property management group said on Thursday night.

This was despite revenue rising 51.4 per cent to S$200 million from S$132.1 million the year before. Operating expenses rose 62.8 per cent to S$190.2 million, of which construction costs formed the bulk at S$168.1 million, 73.9 per cent higher than the year before.

Loss from the share of results of associates widened to S$13.6 million, compared with the previous year's loss of S$2.63 million.

Earnings per share were 1.35 Singapore cents, compared with 5.34 Singapore cents the previous year. KSH has declared a final dividend of 1.2 Singapore cents per ordinary share, unchanged from the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KSH said it expects construction costs to continue rising, but will continue to try raising productivity and training workers with help from government grants, as well as streamlining operations to reduce expenses. Its order book "remains healthy" at more than S$486 million as at end-April.

Four property developments launched in the current financial year were "well-received" by the market, said KSH, with more than 2,200 units sold to date despite challenging market segments.

As at the end of the current FY2019, KSH has attributable share of progress billings to be recognised as sales revenue of more than S$476 million from property development projects held by associates and joint ventures, which will be progressively recognised and contribute to results after FY2019.

Investment properties held in Singapore and overseas have maintained good occupancy rates and will continue generating recurring income, said KSH. "In view of the above and barring unforeseen circumstances, the group remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook of its performance in FY2020."

KSH shares closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.12 per cent at S$0.45 on Thursday before the results.

Companies & Markets

Sevak to exit SGX watch-list

USP Group sees full-year net loss of S$21.3m on exceptional items

CPH calls off reverse takeover

MeGroup full-year net profit slides 84.4% to RM1.4m

Resources Prima replies to SGX queries on coal-hauling contract termination

Hiap Tong full-year profit almost doubles to S$2.25m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75kok8jloac6sj1g6n1_doc6ux8lbwjrchkrci4hba.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Employers should offer structured training, firms with productivity gains urged to give one-off bonus

doc75kndxqrth5w9vium7x_doc7415pyo19d2so2do74c.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening