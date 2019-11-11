KSH Q2 net profit more than triples to S$6m

KSH Holdings' Q2 net profit more than tripled to S$6 million on a surge in revenue from its construction business, the construction, property development and property management group said on Monday.

Total revenue for the quarter ended Sept 30 was S$58.8 million, up 66.9 per cent from S$35.2 million a year ago. This was attributed to an increase in revenue from the construction business, the group's main revenue driver, by 69.6 per cent to S$57.3 million.

Earnings per share was 1.05 Singapore cent, compared with a restated earnings per share of 0.32 cent in the previous year.

For the half-year ended Sept 30, net profit was up 51.6 per cent to S$11.1 million, while revenue was up 66.4 per cent to S$126.6 million.

Earnings per share rose to 1.96 Singapore cent from restated earnings of 1.29 cent per share a year ago.

KSH has proposed an interim cash dividend of one Singapore cent per share, unchanged from the corresponding period of the previous year. The date payable for the interim cash dividend will be announced at a later date.

Shares of KSH closed unchanged at S$0.465 before the results were announced.