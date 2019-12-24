You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kuok Group to compulsorily acquire remaining shares of POSH shareholders

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 4:13 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE Kuok Group, through offer vehicle Quetzal Capital, will exercise its right of compulsory acquisition to acquire all the remaining shares in mainboard-listed PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) on or after Jan 28, 2020, it said on Tuesday.

The shares will be acquired on the same terms as those tendered under the general offer, at the offer price of S$0.215 per share.

Since the Kuoks had received valid acceptances of over 90 per cent on Dec 11, they can exercise the right of compulsory acquisition over all shares held by shareholders who have not accepted the offer by the final closing date of Jan 2.

Provenance Capital, the independent financial adviser, had earlier advised the independent directors of POSH to recommend that shareholders accept the cash offer because it is "fair and reasonable".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Transcorp scraps placement, suspends trading amid 'liquidity crisis'

Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment

Hock Lian Seng deputy CEO to resign

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac jumps 8.3% on heavy volume

Mercurius gets S$1m convertible loan from existing investor

Boxgreen doubles daily output with new plant at Changi Prison

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 03:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp scraps placement, suspends trading amid 'liquidity crisis'

THE board of Catalist-listed Transcorp Holdings has recommended that trading in Transcorp shares be suspended with...

Dec 24, 2019 03:14 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks dip on concerns over exports, earnings recovery

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, as investors were wary about a swift turnaround in exports and...

Dec 24, 2019 02:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment

COMMODITY trader Olam International will book a one-time gain of US$27 million from divesting part of its stake in a...

Dec 24, 2019 02:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares tick up on gold stocks; NZ at record high

[SYDNEY] Gold and healthcare stocks helped Australian shares eke out small gains on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas...

Dec 24, 2019 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei edges up extending US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly