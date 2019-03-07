Lack of cues sees STI giving up gains

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
HAVING a lack of direction is not always bad, as long as one does not drift too far out.
On Wednesday, the lack of market catalysts meant that Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was, for the most part, static. However, some profit taking activity in the last half hour of the session
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg