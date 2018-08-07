You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lack of exceptional gain pulls F&N Q3 net profit down to S$50.3m

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 7:54 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

HIGHER input costs and last year’s exceptional gain of S$1.2 billion that resulted from the group's enlarged control of Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), the largest dairy company in Vietnam, weighed down results for Fraser and Neave (F&N) in its third quarter.

Net profit for the beverage cum printing and publishing company sank 96 per cent to S$50.3 million from the preceding year, the group said on Tuesday. Excluding fair value reserves and exceptional items, the group’s net profit would have declined a milder 12 per cent, the group said.

Segment wise, beverage sales in Malaysia were impacted by soft market sentiments and consumers postponing purchases as a result of changes in GST regulations. Export sales to Indonesia faced headwinds due to the depreciating rupiah. These were offset by higher sales in Singapore as a result of the Hari Raya Puasa festivities.

Dairies, which remained the group’s key contributor, saw Malaysia's contribution boosted by export sales and favourable currency movements, while Thailand's revenue growth was fuelled by higher export sales, partly offset by production downtime as a result of a fire at a co-manufacturer's plant. Dairies Singapore revenue grew on the back of tactical price initiatives and higher export sales to Indonesia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the dairy segment's third-quarter earnings fell by about S$10 million to S$58.8 million due to the absence of dividend income from Vinamilk. Last year’s contribution from Vinamilk had included both dividend income and share of profits when the equity accounting was first applied, while the current quarter’s contribution includes only the current period’s share of profits from Vinamilk, it said. 

Publishing and printing recorded higher losses in this quarter, hit by a decline in magazine print demand and timing of order deliveries as well as the cessation of airport stores, partly mitigated by the completion of the acquisition of Penguin Random House and Penguin Books Malaysia.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue edged up 0.4 per cent to S$485 million from the year-ago period, thanks to strong dairies sales and favourable translation effects, negated by weaker soft drinks sales, it said.

Earnings per share shrank to 3.5 Singapore cents from 4 Singapore cents in the previous year. Net asset value per share crept up to S$1.96 from S$1.95 nine months ago.

F&N shares closed 2 Singapore cents or 1 per cent lower at S$1.96 on Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening