Lafe Corp gets 3-month extension to submit exit offer proposal

PROPERTY firm Lafe Corp has obtained a three-month extension from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to submit an exit offer proposal for its delisting from the bourse.

The mainboard-listed company has until Oct 3 to submit its proposal. The previous deadline was within a month from when it received a delisting notification from SGX on June 4.

It has been on the exchange's watch list since June 3, 2016, and firms on the list must fulfil exit requirements within three years or face the prospect of delisting.

Lafe Corp's shares have been suspended since Thursday, 9am.