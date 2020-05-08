You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
COMMENTARY

Landlords will become kingmakers; and local brands could benefit

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
joanng@sph.com.sg

BT_20200508_JNRETAIL_JOSH_4111424.jpg
At Palola, Mr Leong attributes the willingness of his customers to come to his aid to the direct relationship he has with them, which is part and parcel of his business model.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

JOSH Leong, co-founder of local shoemaker Palola, moved his business to CityLink Mall in January, just weeks before the authorities began implementing increasingly tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Leong said he wrote to his landlord after the "circuit...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Bargain hunters finding value in China's A-shares

Covid-19 no longer a short-term headwind, could last over a year

HK Exchange CEO Charles Li to step down, adding to rising headwinds

Corporate digest

GSH gives updates amid pandemic; wins court case over land dispute

DBS launches cashless card for logistics firms

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 02:55 AM
Arts

Mum’s Not Cooking – She’s Reading. Shh!

You can’t go wrong with a Rizzoli coffee table book. And this ravishing 300-page hardcover is the perfect gift for...

May 8, 2020 02:48 AM
Arts

New Chapter For Singapore Arts

WHAT WILL HAPPEN to the arts post- Covid-19? Will audiences become so used to watching shows online that they’ll be...

May 7, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Samurai 2k Aerosol cuts cost amid Covid-19 pandemic

AEROSOL coating specialist Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited on Thursday said its executives have taken a voluntary...

May 7, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Civmec Q3 earnings jump 2756.7%, upside expected despite Covid-19 pandemic

AUSTRALIAN engineering firm Civmec on Thursday posted a net profit of A$4 million (S$3.69 million) for the third...

May 7, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources unit purchases A$4.09m of Stanmore Coal shares

GOLDEN Investments, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) on Wednesday evening...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.